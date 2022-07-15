Three thatched houses have been destroyed in a large fire in Whimple, Devon.

Twelve fire engines had to be deployed to the scene near Exeter, along with several other special appliances yesterday afternoon (14 July).

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service say the fire started in a gas canister outside one of the properties before spreading to the thatched roof.

The fire service had to alert Exeter Airport due to high levels of smoke

Because of how much smoke there was, crews had to alert Exeter Airport which is nearby.

The incident was scaled down this morning (15 July) and only one fire engine remains at the scene dampening down hotspots.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We have had more than 12 fire engines in attendance along with numerous special appliances including two water bowsers and welfare vehicles.

"Three terraced properties with thatched roof were 100% damaged by fire. "