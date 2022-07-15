Tributes have been paid to a "loving and caring" young father who died after a crash in Bristol.

Zac Betty, 24, of Knowle, was walking to work on the pavement of Airport Road when he was involved in a collision with a grey Audi A3 at 9.56pm on 10 July.His family said: "Our loving, caring and selfless son, brother, uncle and daddy - we are absolutely heartbroken.

"You were an amazing person to have around and you’ve made a massive impact. There is a deep hole now in our heart. We all will love you forever and more."

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.A second man also arrested in connection with the incident has now been released without charge.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, Avon and Somerset Police would like anyone who has any dashcam footage showing the manor in which the Audi was being driven to get in contact by calling 101 and quoting the reference 5222164028.