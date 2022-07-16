People in Somerset are being asked to put their rubbish and recycling out the night before their usual collection slots as waste crews will be coming early to avoid the highest temperatures.

Refuse collectors could be coming as early as 5.30am to avoid the predicted temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s on Monday and Tuesday (18 and 19 July).

A spokesperson from Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) said having any boxes, bags and bins out the night before is the best way to ensure rubbish will be taken.

SWP is also urging people to take extra care to sort recycling into the right containers to help the crews who will be making more than 70,000 collections throughout the day.

Mickey Green, chair of Somerset Waste Board, and Somerset councillor Sarah Dyke said: “The crews do a great job, but it’s going to be tough going at the start of the week.

“They will be doing their very best to stay on track and the early starts should help. If there are delays we would ask for your understanding and they will be back as soon as possible.

“We’re seeing lots of examples of crews being given cold drinks and ice lollies on their rounds. That’s a very kind gesture that really helps and is hugely appreciated.”

Waste collectors will also be out today (16 July) to return for recycling collections missed in some parts of South Somerset and Mendip on Monday and Tuesday.