Somerset's hopes of ending 17 years of T20 Blast heartache ended at the semi-final stage as they lost to Hampshire Hawks by 37 runs at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Tom Abell's men have now appeared at finals day seven times but only won the trophy once, back in 2005.

Speaking after the match, Abell admitted his side were not at their best and that he was 'just as gutted' as the fans who had made the trip from Taunton.

"We didn't quite restrict them through the middle overs but at halfway I still thought we were in the game," he said.

"We just fell behind the rate a little too early and couldn't get that rhythm going.

"We've chased pretty well through the competition but we didn't execute when we needed to."

Tom Lammonby was the only Somerset batter to pass 30. Credit: PA

Chasing 191 to win and set up a meeting with Lancashire in the final, the Cidermen lost regular wickets to a canny Hampshire attack and were never up with the rate on a pitch which favoured the spinners.

Tom Lammonby fought valiantly but was the only batter to pass 30, eventually run out for 34, on a disappointing day for fans who had travelled up from Taunton.

Hampshire Hawks won to set up a final clash with Lancashire Lightning. Credit: PA

Hampshire chose to bat first after winning the toss, openers James Vince and Ben McDermott putting on 47 in quick time before Roelof van de Merwe removed Vince with his second ball.

Spin seemed like the way to go as left-armer Lewis Goldsworthy struck in his first over, McDermott caught at cover by Abell.

Tom Prest and Joe Weatherley kept the scoreboard ticking over as Somerset's seamers struggled to hit their lengths through the middle overs, but Goldsworthy again worked his magic as Weatherley fell to a superb diving catch by Riley Rossouw.

Hampshire scored 190 in their 20 overs. Credit: PA

Poor discipline with the ball and some sloppy fielding threatened to cost Somerset, but Hampshire never quite got away from them. Whiteley was caught by Lammonby off Green for 27, before Brooks and van der Merwe finished well to restrict the Hawks to 190-6.

Tom Banton and Will Smeed got Somerset's reply off to a rapid start, before the latter miscued a pull to mid-on and then Banton was run out by a sharp throw from Mason Crane.

Rilee Rossouw scored 23 in Somerset's semi-final Credit: PA

Rossouw attempted to repeat his quarter-final heroics, launching Wheal for a huge six which almost cleared the roof of the Eric Hollies stand, but he soon holed out for 23.

Skipper Abell, fresh from captaining England Lions against South Africa at Taunton earlier in the week, was left to steady the ship. But when he fell for 27, the game was up.

Earlier in the day, Lancashire won the first semi-final by six wickets, chasing down Yorkshire's total of 204 thanks to 75 from Keaton Jennings and 63 not out from captain Dane Vilas.

Gloucestershire fans also had something to cheer about as Alfred the Gorilla took first place in the traditional mascot race.