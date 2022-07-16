Play Brightcove video

Staff at a Somerset hospital say they are worried the rising temperatures predicted across the country will add extreme pressure on already overstretched services.

Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton has been battling high admissions, full wards and sickness in the run up to the heatwave across the UK.

Inside the emergency department, staff are working at pressures usually reserved for the winter rush.

Covid has contributed to a staff absence rate of eight percent, which is double the average the hospital would usually see.

Staff at the hospital have been facing pressures usually only seen during the winter months Credit: ITV News West Country

'A perfect storm'

Consultant Dr James Gagg said: "We're having high volumes of patients attend with various needs.

"We're finding it's quite challenging to admit those patients into the hospital in a timely fashion when needed and so that stagnates the system.

"On top of that we're now going into a heatwave where we're going to have to face potentially more patients with heat illness, so the combination of that is the perfect storm."

Another hospital staff member said the rising temperatures are a struggle for those who have to wear PPE all day.

Sister Kerry McCarthy said: "It is hard with these masks on for 13 hours at a time, and having to wear full PPE with visors and FFP masks and long-sleeved gowns.

"It isn't just Covid hitting the staff though, it's the fact they're burnt out and bursting at the seams.

"You've got your regular illnesses but Covid has hit us, more so this time round than at the beginning to be honest. We've had staff have it a couple of times now."

Hospital bosses are urging people to be careful when going in the sun and consider other options like minor injury units, GP surgeries and pharmacies.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Matt Hayman said: "We are still here to treat the sick, the urgent and emergency cases but we would encourage people to act sensibly during this hot weather.

"Please avoid the middle of the day when it is hottest, do what you can when drawing your blinds and to take on fluids more than you would otherwise think to avoid dehydration," he added.