An oil spillage is causing long queues of traffic on the M5.

The motorway has been closed southbound on Saturday afternoon (July 16) between junctions 23 and 24 near Bridgwater.

Traffic caught between junction 23 and the incident is being released via one lane but "the fuel spillage is spread over a long distance and needs to be treated before the carriageway can be reopened safely," Highways England said.

The disruption comes as many people head to and from the South West during the heatwave.

Avon and Somerset Police along with National Highway Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.

Diversion route

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit M5 J23.

Take the third exit at the exit slip onto the A39.

Follow the A39 to Dunball roundabout with the junction of the A38.

Take the first exit onto the A38 southbound.

Follow the A38 until it meets M5 Junction 24.

Re-Join the M5 southbound at Junction 24.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.