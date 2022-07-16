A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill after an incident which is being treated as a potential hate crime outside a Weston-super-Mare bar.

An investigation is being carried out after police saw a video of the incident, which took place on Boulevard at around midnight on Friday (15 July).

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "We've arrested a man on suspicion of making threats to kill and a public order offence.

"We’ll be speaking to witnesses and gathering further evidence, and at this time we’re treating this as a potential hate crime.

"Neighbourhood officers will be liaising with the owners of the bar to offer reassurance and to update on our investigation.

"If you saw this incident and haven’t spoken to the police, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the log number 5222168966."