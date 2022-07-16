Thousands turn out to celebrate first ever Pride parade in Taunton

Play Brightcove video

Watch people turn out to celebrate Taunton Pride 2022

Taunton was decorated with rainbow flags in the sunshine for the town's first Pride parade.

Thousands of people gathered today (16 July) for the procession through the town centre to Vivary Park.

The event marks fifty years since the UK's first Pride demonstration in London.

People involved in the parade said the atmosphere in the town was very positive, happy and welcoming.

Cole Broadbent from 2BU charity said: "It was just so amazing to see everybody, doesn't matter what age - young, old, in-between, whatever.

"Everyone was just so involved, so happy, cheering, recording us, shouting along and then you saw on the sides people just followed along."

Another person celebrating said: "It's so nice to be able to see in Somerset people come out and be their true authentic selves and be able to gather as a community. It's a wonderful, wonderful experience."

Event organiser Jenny Keogh said: "This is the vision that we had back in 2019 before COVID hit. Last year we had a really pared-down event but it's brilliant to see our original dreams actually happening.

"It's a joyous moment for everybody in our LGBTQ+ community and all our allies."