Play Brightcove video

Watch rare footage of Bristol Water Festival in 1971

Rare footage from the archives shows what the first ever Bristol Harbour Festival was like in 1971, when it was known as Bristol Water Festival.

Pictures show dinghys sailing around the Cumberland Basin, while larger yachts and boats decorated with flags are moored up on the harbour.

At the time the working docks had only recently been closed and the festival was set against a fading industrial backdrop.

Now five decades later, the Bristol Harbour Festival has helped transform the city centre - and attracts tens of thousands of people into Bristol each year.

This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the festival which sees people enjoy free live music and performances at a number of stages across the city. But at its heart it is a celebration of the harbour which, for many, has become the heart of the Bristol.

Tony Benjamin has curated the performances for the music stage for nearly 20 years.

He said: "The incredible transformation of the harbour is kind of reflected in the transformation of the festival. The Bristol public are happy to come down here (to the harbour) now. It is a pride of the city rather than a problem.

"The festival the one time of the year when everyone from Bristol can gather for free - and there should be something for everyone."

Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees said: “This is a very special year for Bristol Harbour Festival - not only are we celebrating its 50th anniversary, but it is also the first to take place since the start of the pandemic.

"Since 1971, communities from across Bristol have celebrated the special setting of the harbour and docks. Five decades on, our city’s diverse and creative talent comes together for one of the biggest outdoor family events of the year. Free to enjoy for all, the festival brings together some of the best of our city’s exceptional culture, as we share in our sense of community and place.”

The event is free to attend and will see stages put up with music and entertainment around the harbour on Saturday and Sunday.