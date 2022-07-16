Hollywood star Tom Cruise has been spotted stepping out of a car at the Royal International Air Tattoo military air show in Gloucestershire.

The Top Gun and Mission Impossible star was attending day two of the event on Saturday (16 July) at RAF Fairford, along with thousands of others who were at the event for the first time since the pandemic began.

Royal International Air Tattoo shared a picture of the actor on Twitter, with the caption: "He can be our wingman any time! Look who just arrived at Royal International Air Tattoo".

The 60-year-old has been in the UK for more than a week now, after he was seen at the Wimbledon men's singles final last weekend.

The cloud base today was high which meant there were no flying restrictions for the teams including the Red Arrows, who opened their display at the air base with their Jubilee Flypast.

Bristol-based Carol Vorderman, ambassador of the RAF Air Cadets was also at the event.

She said: "With all of our young people, and almost half of them are girls in the air cadets now, there's a passion and a joy and often people forget about the joy that's given when you can do something that really matters to you.

"RIAT is extraordinary, it's absolutely extraordinary, and I come year after year, I love it", she added.

Around 180,000 people are expected to take in more than 200 aircrafts from 80 different countries over the three day event.