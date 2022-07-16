A woman in her 70s has died and three others have been seriously injured following a crash in Gloucestershire.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the A419 in Cirencester on Friday afternoon (15 July) and has prompted a police appeal for witnesses.

Gloucestershire Police officers were called to Stroud Road, near to the Royal Agricultural University, shortly after 1.40pm.

The crash involved a silver BMW 3 Series which was travelling from Stroud towards Cirencester, and a white Mercedes-Benz GLA travelling in the opposite direction.

The woman in her 70s from Stonehouse - who was a passenger in the Mercedes-Benz - died at the scene. Her next of kin are aware and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, a man aged in his 70s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The BMW driver, a man aged in his 60s, and the passenger, a woman aged in her 60s, also sustained serious injuries and were taken to Southmead Hospital.

There was a road closure between the A429 Tetbury Road roundabout and Royal Agricultural University whilst an investigation took place. The road has since reopened.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who has not already spoken to police and has information they feel may be relevant.

"Additionally anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage is also asked to make contact.

"Information can be submitted to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 235 of 15 July.

"You can also call police on 101 and quote the same incident number."