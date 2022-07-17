Waste and recycling crews in Cornwall will be starting their rounds earlier in the morning so they can avoid the extreme upcoming heatwave.

Cornwall Council has said people who usually get their rubbish collected at 7am can expect it to be collected at 6am instead, so that refuse collectors can try to avoid the predicted temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s on Monday and Tuesday (18 and 19 July).

A spokesperson from Cornwall Council said: "To beat the heat, waste and recycling crews are starting collection rounds earlier so they can avoid the extreme temperatures.

"If your rubbish, recycling or garden waste is due to be collected on Monday July 18 please put it out to be collected from 6am instead of the usual 7am.

"If you’re putting it out the night before, make sure it's covered so the gulls or other wildlife can’t get to it.

"We’ll post an update on the Council’s social media channels and on the waste and recycling web page if collections on Tuesday 19 July will be affected."

Collections will also be starting early in Somerset, with crews coming as early as 5.30am.

A spokesperson from Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) said having any boxes, bags and bins out the night before is the best way to ensure rubbish will be taken.