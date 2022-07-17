A cyclist in his 60s has died after a crash in Gloucestershire.

The man from Cheltenham was found at 9.20pm on the B4632 in Cleeve Hill on Saturday 16 July.

Gloucestershire Police received reports of an injured cyclist in the evening but the man died at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services – his next of kin have been informed.

Road closures were in place on the B4632 between Gambles Lane and Southam.

The force has thanked those who stopped at the scene to help and are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Officers are also keen to hear from any cyclists travelling down Cleeve Hill at around that time to make contact with police – or hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Collision investigators are working to establish what took place and whether any other vehicles were involved.

"Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 482 of 16 July.

"You can also call police on 101, quoting the same incident number.”