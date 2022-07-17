A man in his 80s has died after a crash between a car and a lorry near Devizes.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision which happened near Beckhampton yesterday evening (16 July).

A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said: "Shortly before 6.45pm, a collision occurred between a Range Rover Evoque and a lorry on the A361 between Beckhampton and Devizes.

"Sadly, the driver of the car, a man in his 80s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this time and specially trained officers are supporting them.

"The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

"The A361 remains closed today between the Beckhampton roundabout and the junction with Blacklands. It is anticipated that this stretch of road will remain closed for most of today.

"We need to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or might have dash cam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 and quote log number 295 of July 16. Alternatively, information can be emailed to SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.