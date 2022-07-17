An investigation is underway following a large fire at a scrapyard in the Forest of Dean.

A car baler and 50 scrap cars were damaged in the fire, which happened yesterday (July 17) in the village of Sling in New Dunn.

Seven fire engines were called to the scene at 10am where they remained until around 5pm until it was extinguished.

Due to the severity of the fire, police had asked the public to use alternative routes to allow emergency services access to the area.

A Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said in an update today (17 July): "At least 50 scrap vehicles and a car baler were completely destroyed in the fire.

"We carried out a re-inspection of the site at 10pm last night to ensure everything was safe and do not need to attend the site today unless we are called.

"The cause of the fire is being investigated."