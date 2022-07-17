Hundreds of new student flats could replace a large Chinese food wholesaler behind Bristol Temple Meads railway station.

The development would see 471 flats built in a 12-storey building on the site of Chanson Foods, in Avon Street.

This development would sit just a short distance away from Temple Quarter, which is earmarked for hundreds more student flats as part of a new Bristol University campus.

Earlier this year planning permission was also granted for a new secondary school nearby on Silverthorne Lane, as well as 367 new homes. The school will have up to 1,600 places to meet rising demand.

The council has set plans to develop the land near Temple Meads Credit: Chapman Taylor

The plans for the Avon Street flats are set to go before Bristol City Council’s development control committee on Wednesday 20 July.

The plans say the development will include a new public courtyard and walkway as well as a new walkway along the Floating Harbour - an area which is currently closed off.

