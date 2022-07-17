Five beaches in the South West have been named among the best in the UK - with one Cornwall cove being crowned the very best in England.

The list has been compiled by Holidu, which used the Google Maps database to search beaches across the UK before looking at each place's ratings.

Beaches with less than 100 reviews were not considered.

Bossiney Cove, in Cornwall, was named the top beach to visit in England and the ninth best in the UK. Other West Country places on the list included Woolacombe in Devon and Rock in Cornwall..

Bossiney Cove, Cornwall - 9th best beach in the UK

While Bossiney Cove claimed the 9th spot in the UK list, it was ranked in the highest position of any beach on England.

It had a rating of 4.9, based on Google reviews and ratings.

Holidu said: "This is the perfect beach for anyone looking to spend some time swimming in the sea as it is home to a reef along the western edge of the sands, providing a wonderful marine environment for snorkelling."

Woolacombe, Devon - 13th best beach in the UK

Woolacombe beach takes the 13th spot on the list

The North Devon seaside resort of Woolacombe came in at 13th on the list of the UK's top 50 beaches.

Visit Devon describes it as "one of the finest beaches in the West Country", saying: "It’s a big favourite with families and surfers attracting thousands of people each summer to the beach and Woolacombe village."

One reviewer, Chris Butterworth, described it as an "absolutely awesome beach", saying: "The sand is lovely, the waves perfect for bodyboarding and convenient access to the beach from the car park."

Bigbury Beach, Devon - 16th best beach in the UK

Bigbury Beach in South Devon beach sits inside an area of outstanding natural beauty, so it is perhaps no surprise it came in as number 16 on the list of the UK's best beaches.

Visit South West Devon says it is "ideal for family holidays", as it has shallow waters perfect for children.

"In addition, Bigbury on Sea beach is dotted with rock pools, so there’s plenty of entertainment for budding marine biologists who like to explore," they added.

Trebarwith, Cornwall - 17th best beach in the UK

Trebarwith beach, which is owned by the National Trust, is two miles south of Tintagel and is one of few easily accessible beaches along that stretch of North Cornwall coast.

One reviewer, Scott Roberts, said: "Trebarwith beach is the sort of place where you can just sit for hours and watch the day go by.

"The beach is excellent, when the tide is out, and there are large rock formations on the beach and at the entrance to the beach."

Rock Beach was named as the 44th best beach in the UK Credit: Google Maps

Rock, Cornwall - 44th best beach in the UK

Just across the water from Padstow lies the village of Rock, which is known for being the playground of the rich and famous in the summer months.

The beach spans much of the Camel Estuary and was described as a "great beach" which is "good for walking" by reviewers.