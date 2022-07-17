Bristol Harbour Festival has returned to the city to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The festival, which marks Bristol's maritime history, attracts more than 200,000 visitors and has has been cancelled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Harbourside was packed with 250 boats from tall ships to small tug boats.

Queen Square offered a respite from the beating sun in its circus-themed area, where Bristol-based group Cirque Bijou performed.

Julian Bracey, Artist Director from the group, said: "It's fantastic. We haven't been here for two years because of the lockdowns.

"We do a lot of development work in Bristol so working with young artists and training them which is a really important part of Cirque Bijou and to bring them on stage here with our more experienced, international circus artists is a really exciting moment."

Cirque Bijou performing in Queen Square.

The festival area covers 12 stages - all within walking distance of the harbour side.

People can enjoy more than 120 hours of entertainment, across twelve stages from spoken word to the latest Bristol musical talent, local dance performers, world class circus and on-water activity.