An 11-year-old who saved a young boy from drowning using a simple but life-saving trick has been praised by the RNLI.

Finley Hassall, from Stourbridge, saw a boy struggling in the water while on holiday in Hayle, Cornwall, with his family.

The 11-year-old remembered reading about the RNLI's "float to live" technique and was able to calm the boy down before help arrived.

Without it, lifeguards say the child may not have survived.

Finley said: “I looked around and saw waves going over this boy’s head and he was splashing and struggling. He was clearly panicking.

“I’d read about how to float like a starfish so that’s what I asked him to do.”

Guy Potter, who was the lifeguard on duty at the time, then assisted in the rescue mission.

Guy said: “As the incident unfolded Finley was about 20 feet away, with his dad.

"Using the technique and safety messaging that he’d previously learnt, Finley was able to cut through the panic and thrashing around and encouraged the young boy to stay calm.”

Lifeguard Guy Potter presented Finley Hassall with a certificate of achievement Credit: RNLI

Guy was so impressed by Finley’s efforts, that he made a 250-mile journey from Cornwall to Finley’s school in Stourbridge to present him with a certificate in recognition of his actions.

He also gave a beach safety presentation during the school assembly to ensure students had the same lifesaving knowledge.

What is the ’float to live’ technique?

The float to live technique encourages people to conserve their energy as they wait for help.

You should lean back and use your arms and legs to stay afloat, control your breathing and then call for help or swim to safety.

In a coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

As schools prepare to break for the summer, RNLI lifeguards are expected to be extremely busy and are urging people of all ages to remember the simple yet life-changing skill.

The RNLI and the coastguard are reminding families to take care when visiting the coast.

New figures reveal that during last year’s school summer holidays, 39% of the 41 lives saved were children under the age of 13.

The RNLI’s key water safety advice for seven to 14-year-olds is:

Stop and think: Always swim in a safe place

Stay together: Always swim with an adult. Younger children and non-swimmers should always be within arm’s reach

Float: If you find yourself in trouble in the water, float on your back like a Starfish.

Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard.