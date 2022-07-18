Emergency response activated to help homeless amid extreme heat warning

Play Brightcove video

We're being told to stay indoors, draw the curtains, seek shade and stay hydrated as scorching heat continues in the South West.

But what about those who have no homes, or no shelter to seek?

Emergency measures have been put in by many councils to protect those people who have no place to go when the weather turns extreme.

Those who help rough sleepers and the homeless have said extremely hot temperatures are more challenging than cold winters as there is a limit to how cool you can make yourself, whereas during the winter jackets, jumpers and blankets can be accessed to help regulate body temperature.

Helping the homeless in extreme heat Credit: ITV

Today St Petrock's in Exeter has opened its doors for people to take respite from the heat - typically they help around 25 rough sleepers on any given day and two to three times that amount who are vulnerably housed and at risk of homelessness.

To help, volunteers from the Bristol homeless charity BOSH have also spent the day giving out extra water and carrying out wellbeing checks.

It was the water that went first at an outreach service at St James' Park in Bristol this morning.

Today the concern was the heat - which is a real threat to those sleeping rough says the charity's founder Julie Dempster.

She said: "We have always provided water and suncream in hot weather but obviously these temperatures are unprecedented and for the street homeless it is very difficult to find shelter.

Homelessness charities have been handing out hats, suncream and water Credit: ITV

"I'm aware that St Mungos will be opening their centre for a three-day period so people can get respite from those temperatures."

For the first time, a severe weather emergency protocol has been issued because of the hot weather. These are specifically targeted at rough sleepers to keep them safe.

They are normally issued when temperatures fall below minus three degrees but in this case, it's because we could see temperatures up to 40C, so emergency shelters are being opened to keep homeless people off the streets.

Cornwall has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol for the heatwave, which has seen day shelters set up at seven locations across Cornwall, giving rough sleepers access to a cool indoor space with cold drinks and food, as well as water and sunscreen to take with them when they leave.

Water was the first item many service users took first today Credit: ITV

This support will be in place until at least Tuesday 19 July and anyone who is concerned about someone sleeping rough can contact Streetlink online, or call 0300 500 0914 to send out an alert about the location of someone sleeping rough.

Bath and North East Somerset Council is also working with partners to help.

Councillor Dine Romero, cabinet member for Children and Young People, and Communities, said: “The council’s Housing Services is working with homelessness agencies to discuss how we can minimise risk for people without shelter and the outreach team run by Julian House, DHI and AWP has stepped up contact with rough sleepers to make sure they have supplies of water and sunscreen and to remind them of the dangers of extreme heat, particularly when combined with alcohol.”