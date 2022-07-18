Fires have started up again on Salisbury Plain just days after being extinguished.

Firefighters from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service say they are back on the scene assisting the Ministry of Defence.

Last Monday (11 July), large wildfires started on land used for military training but they proved difficult to put out as the area could not be accessed by firefighters because of a risk of unexploded ordnance.

People in the area around Salisbury Plain are once again being warned today (18 July) of smoke drifting from the fires.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We are aware that smoke is drifting in a north westerly direction."

Wiltshire Council said: "Although it could be challenging due to the warmer weather, people in the affected areas are being advised to do their best to avoid smoke and fumes where they can by closing windows, but where possible to make the most of any opportunities to increase ventilation when wind and other conditions allow."

Some in the area have been complaining about the smoke which has been drifting into people's homes.

James Spencer wrote on social media: "They need to sort this as you cannot see anything. It's like staring through fog and we cannot breath properly.

"Recovering from COVID and having young kids in the house and we are being made ill. Make the MOD sort it!!!"