A number of laptops were stolen from the Venturers’ Academy in Bristol after the school was broken into last month.

Avon and Somerset Police say the incident happened at some point between 4.55-5.10am on Wednesday 8 June.

They are appealing for more information and have released a CCTV image of a man who they want to speak to following the break-in in Withywood Road.

A spokesperson for the force said: "He’s described as white, medium build, in his 20s and was seen wearing a black hooded top with BOSS written on the front, black jogging bottoms, a black cap, white trainers and a black mask.

"If you saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area at that time, or recognise the individual, please call 101 and give reference number 5222134728."