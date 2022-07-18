Police investigating 'unexplained' death of baby in Gloucestershire

Police in Gloucestershire have launched an investigation after a baby boy died in Berkeley on Sunday (17 July).

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly after 10.40am after they were alerted to a medical emergency at an address on Fishers Road.

The baby boy was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "Police were called by the ambulance service shortly after 10.40am Sunday in relation to a medical emergency at an address on Fishers Road in Berkeley.

"Officers are currently investigating the death and the circumstances are being treated as unexplained at this time."

The baby’s next of kin are aware and the coroner has been informed.