A luxury Range Rover became submerged by rising tides after it was parked on a slipway in Cornwall.

Locals spotted the car, which is estimated to be worth around £80,000, in St Just Creek at St Just in the Roseland.

It was towing a trailer at the time but water levels slowly submerged the vehicle as the tide came in at around 9am on Sunday 17 July.

Resident Tess Wilson - who took the snap - said: "Funny boats in St Mawes Bay this morning. The trailer is still attached.

"The owners weren't about when it happened. They must have misjudged the low tide. The harbourmaster had been informed."