This is where the hottest place in the South West is right now

It's scorching outside and today is set to be one of the hottest days of the year.

There's an amber weather warning in place for most of the UK which means we're experiencing extreme heat, and it's expected to last until midnight tomorrow.

Lots of people are finding ways to try and keep cool today, including one of Dorset's police dogs who took a dip in the sea before the shift began.

Currently, the hottest place in the South West is Bude - it was 30.7°C by 11am but just before 1pm, the mercury topped 32°C.

ITV News West Country's weatherman Charlie Powell expects the current South West record of 35.4°C - which was recorded in North Devon at Saunton Sands back in 1990 - to be broken later.

Webcams from across the region show people already out and about on beaches and lakes.

Pot and Barrel Bude beach webcam Credit: Pot and Barrel / Camsecure

The NHS is advising people to avoid going out and is warning against strong physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day.

If you do need to go out between 11am and 3pm, apply sunscreen, wear a hat, walk in the shade and take a drink.