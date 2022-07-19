A number of sheep and lambs have died after a vehicle was driven into a Dorset field before being used to run them over.

Dorset Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which happened in Tollard Royal, in North Dorset, on Sunday 17 July.

Speaking from the scene in Tollard Royal, in North Dorset, PC Haggitt from the force's rural crime team said the sheep had been deliberately killed.

He added: "A vehicle has trespassed into the field and deliberately run over a number of sheep and lambs.

"Some of them have horrific injuries and unfortunately had to be shot due to having broken legs.

"If you have any information about this crime whatsoever, please get in touch."

Anyone with information should get in touch with Dorset Police and quote reference 55220115601.