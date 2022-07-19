A man who was travelling to hospital with his partner for the birth of their baby managed to rescue a shaken driver after a crash on the M5.

Dad of three Rob Hearle was on his way to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton on Tuesday morning (19 July) when he witnessed the collision at junction 25 (A358).

As he was preparing to exit the motorway, a lorry and a van were involved in a crash in front of him, causing the van to flip.

Rob, from Burnham-on-Sea, rushed out of his vehicle to check if the van driver was okay and managed to pull him out of the crushed vehicle.

He said: "I was on the way to the hospital with my partner, Hollie, this morning around 7.20am. She is having a C-section later today, to deliver our fourth little boy, and we had to be there at 7.30am.

"We were just coming off at the exit slip for junction 25 when we saw the crash. The van completely flipped him over."

Rob stopped his own car and jumped out - hoping the van driver was still alive. He explained that the back of the vehicle was "caved in" and that it had come to rest on its side.

"When I looked through the window the bloke was crumpled up down at the very bottom so I told Hollie to ring the police and the ambulance. He looked completely out of it and I was fearing the worst. I don't know how I did it, but I managed to wrench the door open and call out to him.

"Eventually he came round and he started saying 'where am I? where am I?'. He was pretty shaken up. Then when he realised what had happened, he said 'help me, please help me.

"I managed to grab one of his arms and pull him out. I couldn't believe he was okay, I honestly thought he was going to be dead," Rob said.

He sat the man down on the side of his van and told him to "get his breath back". By this time, a crowd had gathered - including some people who said they worked in medicine.

"I explained to him that Hollie and I had to rush on, or we would miss our appointment. He seemed to be in good hands and the ambulance was on its way. He's probably in the same hospital as us now," Rob said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know