The family of an 82-year-old man who died in a crash in Wiltshire at the weekend have paid tribute to him.

Terry Burgess died following the crash on the A361 between Beckhampton and Devizes just before 6.45pm on Saturday 16 July.

Mr Burgess was born in Oxford but moved to the Devizes area where he met his wife Bridget at the local young farmers club. They were married for 52 years.

In a tribute, his family said: "For the last four decades, Terry ran his own hand-crafted sign business and was an accomplished designer and creator. He was well known throughout the local area for his hundreds of designs which included houses, schools, golf clubs and pub signs.

"Previous to that Terry was a milk marketing board artificial inseminator working across farms in Wiltshire."

They described him as a "keen fitness enthusiast", saying he could often be seen cycling up Redhorn Hill and walking in his local fields - but cars were his greatest passion.

" He also loved to sit and enjoy the magnificent cottage garden that Bridget cultivated, with her stunning array of flowers," the tribute added.

"He will be dearly missed by all who knew him."

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and urge witnesses to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 and quote log number 295 of July 16.

Alternatively, information can be emailed to SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.