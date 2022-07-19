The weather has gone from one extreme to another, with rain, thunder and lightning battering Devon and Cornwall.

Yesterday (18 July) people flocked to open spaces, beaches and lakes to try and keep cool in the sweltering heat.

But this morning, people in the region were greeted by dark skies and thunderstorms.

It is currently thundering from Ilfracombe down to Plymouth, but Cornwall was severely hit by storms first thing this morning.

The thunder is 'losing its oomph' all the time but the rain is still heavy, ITV West Country's weather presenter Charlie Powell reports.

Meanwhile, people have taken to social media to share videos of the weather including huge lightning strikes.

This impressive strike was captured in Penzance this morning.

Today (19 July) temperatures are much lower in Cornwall and Devon than yesterday, but they are still higher than the norm and an amber weather warning will still be in place until midnight tonight.

Currently, the highest temperature in the region is 31.3°C at Yeovilton, 27.5°C in Exeter, 21.3°C at Culdrose and 19.1°C at Cardinham.

The rain and thunder is passing now and it is expected to dry up this afternoon.