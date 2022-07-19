Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report on the heatwave in the South West

A combination of high temperatures and heavy thunderstorms have caused havoc across the region this week.

Young people from Montgomery School in Exeter have told ITV West Country they are worried and anxious about extreme weather - and they hope the European heatwave might finally inspire world leaders to act.

Year four pupil Leah said: "It is really concerning. We are releasing all these gases and there are so many solutions we could use.

"We can make a difference now, but adults really need to step up because it's our future."

Montgomery School is the first 'Zero Carbon Passivhaus' school in Europe. Credit: ITV News

Her classmate Bea added: "We could have droughts and we could have floods because of climate change."

As the heatwave finally began to break on Tuesday afternoon, thunderstorms rolled around the region. Lightning struck a building site near Penzance, sending workers diving for cover.

Meanwhile, shoppers in Exeter were caught out by a sudden lunchtime downpour - but many were relieved to be able to dig out the brollies.

Network Rail had to suspend some routes due to the exceptional temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Cross Country Trains said: "Due to the weather warning for Monday and Tuesday, we amended our timetable for Monday, cancelling 10 services and part-cancelling nine services.

"However, we also added 11 shuttle services between Bristol Temple Meads and Plymouth to help customers who needed to travel.

"On average, trains were delayed by an average of 20 minutes per journey as a result of Network Rail speed restrictions in place to keep passengers and trains safe."

Devon and Somerset Fire Service also say they have responded to significantly more fires over the past two days compared to the same time last year.