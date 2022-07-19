Firefighters are battling a large gorse fire at Nare Head in Cornwall this morning (19 July) after the blaze broke out last night.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said a coastguard helicopter reported a 999 call with crews arriving at the scene shortly after 11pm.

By midnight, the fire service reported that the fire had doubled in size measuring '100x100 metres'.

Footage shared online shows the flames ripping through the area.

More updates to follow.