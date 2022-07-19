A 20-year-old man has died after being pulled from the water at Cotswold Water Park.

Wiltshire Police were called to the scene near Whitefriars Sailing Club in Ashton Keynes shortly after 6pm on Monday (18 July).

A man from Swindon was confirmed deceased at the scene, police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A man has sadly died following an incident at Cotswold Water Park, Ashton Keynes.

"We were called to the scene shortly after 6pm yesterday Sadly, a man in his 20s was confirmed deceased shortly after being pulled from the water.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this tragic time. We are not treating his death as suspicious.

There have been a number of deaths across the country in bodies of water during the heatwave.

The body of a teenager was found in Salford Quays, a man was found dead at Ardsley Reservoir, near Wakefield and a 14-year-old boy is missing and believed to have drowned after getting into difficulty in the Thames in London.

You can find more information on staying safe in the water from the RNLI here and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents here.