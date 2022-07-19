A 37-year-old man from Bridgwater has been jailed for 11 years for raping a child.

Simon Wheaton committed multiple historic child sexual offences and was found guilty of multiple charges in June.

They include inciting a boy under 14 years to commit an act of gross indecency, indecent assault on boy under the age of 14 years, and the rape of a boy under 16 years.

The victim said Wheaton controlled him and was only able to open up to a counsellor years after the abuse.

Wheaton was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on Thursday 14 July.

DC Charlotte Hodgkiss said: “The courage shown by the victim since these abhorrent crimes, and especially during this investigation, has been immense.

“Simon Wheaton has never shown any remorse for his predatory and sickening behaviour and deserves the custodial sentence he has received.

“We hope other victims of sexual abuse take confidence from the bravery shown by the victim in this case. All reports will be taken seriously and it does not matter how long ago the abuse happened.”