Samples of murky black water have been taken from a popular Devon beach which was closed.

Lab results are expected later today (19 July) to identify the pollution risk of black, odorous sand at Exmouth beach.

Swimming and watersports were put on hold at Exmouth beach after a ban was enforced by the Environment Agency (EA), following the pollution incident.­­­

Red flags were placed along the beach for the day and lifeguards stepped up patrols in order to keep people out of the water. The beach has since reopened.

The EA, East Devon District Council (EDDC) and South West Water received reports of black sand with a grim odour at the eastern end of the beach, between Orcombe and the lifeboat station on Monday 18 July.

The stretch of sand which has been covered in a black substance Credit: Environment Agency

It is not known whether the incident was caused by sewage pollution, a surface water discharge or is a natural occurrence.

The results of a sample taken will help the Environment Agency and East Devon District Council understand what, if any, impact the section of sand will have on bathing water.

The sand is submerged during high tide and possible causes include discharge, sewage, natural decay or a substance rising to the surface due to disturbance.

You can check the quality of bathing water and stay up-to-date on any warnings at the Swimfo website.

If anyone is concerned about pollution or any environmental incident they should call our 24-hour incident hotline 0800 80 70 60.