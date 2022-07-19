New details have been revealed for a huge redevelopment of The Galleries including a 28-storey apartment tower that would become the tallest building in Bristol.

The Galleries shopping centre behind Castle Park would be demolished under developers’ plans to use the site to build 450 new homes, as well as offices, student flats, a hotel, shops, and cafes.

The height of the new apartment tower will be two storeys taller than Castle Park View, another similar tower recently built overlooking the park from the east.

Much of the frontage along the park, currently shut off from the street, will be open for new shops and cafes.

Developers Deeley Freed have published the details as part of a new consultation.

A spokesperson said: “The shopping centre is facing significant challenges, including a 35% drop in footfall from pre-pandemic levels.

The plans would include student accommodation, shops and cafes Credit: Deeley Freed

"The current situation, accelerated by the pandemic, isn’t sustainable. However, it provides an exciting opportunity to reinvent this city centre site, and address many of the city’s priorities.

“Over the last two years, we’ve been working with regeneration and city experts on the scheme, and are now delighted to share the emerging plans.

"We’re really keen to get your feedback. Are we going in the right direction, can these proposals be improved, and have we missed anything?”

The new details released show the apartment tower in the southeast corner with 240 apartments.

The redevelopment will also include:

9,500 square metres of offices with space for 800 jobs

23,000 square metres of ‘flexible workspace’ with space for 2,000 jobs

A 300-room hotel

5,200 square metres of shops and cafes

800 student beds

230 apartments

The existing shops in the Galleries will remain open for at least the next two years.

Developers said at least one in five of the new homes will be classed as ‘affordable’.

A public consultation on the redevelopment will run until August 15.

Developers then plan to hold more public engagement events this autumn, before submitting an outline planning application early next year.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2024, with the scheme finished in 2027. Full details can be found on their website.

Story credit: Local Democracy Reporter Service/ Alex Seabrook