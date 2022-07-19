An ice rink in Devon has been forced to temporarily close today (Tuesday 19 July) because of damage caused by extreme temperatures.

Plymouth Pavilions Ice Rink in Millbay Road had to announce a one-day closure because of issues with its machinery caused by the heat.

The ice rink informed customers of the closure on social media on Monday (July 18).

They said: "Due to the extreme temperatures causing havoc with our machinery the Ice Rink will unfortunately be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

"Please accept our apologies for any disappointment or inconvenience caused."

The ice rink had encouraged people to come down to the "coolest place in town" on 11 July in a social media post.

At least one school trip has been cancelled because of the ice rink’s closure.

It is usually open seven days a week and offers sessions for families as well as skating lessons.

An amber weather warning is still in force on Tuesday but temperatures are expected to be lower than yesterday.

The Met Office is forecasting that temperatures in Britain’s Ocean City will peak at 24C around 8am and 10am.

On Monday (July 18) Chivenor, in Devon, reached 33.8C – just below the county’s record of 35.4C.