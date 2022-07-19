A 34-year-old man who was found with class A drugs after being stopped by police in Yeovil has been sent to prison.

Lewis Delbridge Coombes, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 26-weeks in jail at Taunton Magistrates’ Court.

He had previously admitted two charges of possession of class A drugs including heroin and cocaine, and possession of a knife. He also admitted seven breaches of a Community Protection Notice.

Coombes was stopped after police officers were called to reports of a disorder in Eastland Road in Yeovil, on Sunday 10 July.

Officers found the class A drugs and a knife tucked into the back of his waistband.

PC Adam Marsden, of the Yeovil Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “This is a positive result for our communities as it’s taken a quantity of class A drugs and a weapon off the streets of Yeovil.

“We’ll continue targeting those committing drug offences, and we continue to need the public’s help in providing us with information so we can tackle drug crime effectively and break the cycle of offending.”