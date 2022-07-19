Swimmers are being warned not to enter the sea at Exmouth after reports of pollution on the beach.

An investigation has been launched into the incident by the Environment Agency in the area between Orcombe Point and the lifeboat station.

It follows reports by a member of the public who reported noticing 'black sand' and a foul odour on Monday 18 July.

East Devon Council, who owns the beach, has put up signs advising against bathing following the concerns over water quality.

South West Water has also been called to take bacteriological samples at low tide, which will then be analysed - officials will review the safety advice once the results are confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency told ITV News: "With the current hot weather we appreciate people’s desire to cool off in the sea, but we must carry out our investigations fully and satisfy ourselves that there is no risk to bathers.

"If anyone is concerned about pollution or any environmental incident they should call our 24 hour incident hotline 0800 80 70 60."