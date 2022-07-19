A woman said she was left in "disbelief" when easyJet cancelled her flight to Bristol Airport - meaning she missed her father's funeral.

Tracy Dane was due to fly from Geneva to Bristol in late May to attend her dad's funeral.

She said she arrived at the Swiss airport in good time but was greeted with an alert which said 200 flights, including the one she was due to get, had been cancelled.

She says if she had been told earlier, she could have caught a different flight to Gatwick Airport to make the funeral.

"It was such an important trip," Tracy told Panorama.

"I kept checking my phone and I saw that it was cancelled. There was a moment of disbelief."

She said she "firmly believes" that if easyJet had cancelled the flight as soon as they knew no aeroplane was going to arrive in Geneva, she would have had time to switch to another flight.

"I would have been able to go to my dad's funeral," she added.

"I was 10 meters away from the bridge to board the flight (to Gatwick) - the flight hadn't started boarding.

“It was probably around 10pm to 10.15pm when we realised that no one was going to help us and that we would miss the funeral.

"It is probably the worst day of my life - just feeling so out of control and no one interested in offering any assistance."

In a statement, easyJet has said the flight was cancelled due to air traffic control restrictions which meant its crew reached their maximum safety-regulated hours.

The firm said: “The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority and we always want to do all possible to minimise the impact of disruption for our customers.”

Because the flight was cancelled for reasons outside of the airline's control, they did not have to provide compensation. However, easyJet says it has reimbursed Tracy and apologised for her experience.

The airline has also arranged for a donation to be made to the hospice which cared for her father.