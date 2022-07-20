Emotional moment baby born at 25 weeks in Cyprus touches down in the UK

Play Brightcove video

Moment baby Molly arrives home and is transferred into an ambulance

A baby born 25 weeks early while her family were on holiday has arrived back in the UK after more than 20 days in Cyprus.

Bethany and Jan Cleathero's daughter Molly was born 16 weeks early while the family were on holiday in Cyprus at the end of June.

While Jan was forced to leave his wife to take their other two children home, Bethany was left with just an hour a day to visit her newborn daughter.

Baby Molly Cleathero Credit: Jan and Bethany Cleathero

The couple, who are from North Tawton in Devon, then faced the prospect of having to raise £45,000 to get Molly home using a mobile neonatal intensive care unit.

Now charity Lucy Air Ambulance for Children has helped fly little Molly in an intensive care incubator by jet from Larnaca in Cyprus to Zagreb in Croatia.

The flight then re-fueled, as it needed to fly at a low altitude in extreme heat, before heading back to Exeter Airport so Molly could be taken to the neonatal unit at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for further treatment.

Baby Molly in the back of an ambulance

ITV News was there to capture the moment baby Molly touched down, much to the relief of her parents who were seen hugging on the runway by the plane and ambulance.

It was a cause for celebration and throughout Molly's transfer hugs were shared by those involved in her safe journey home.

Charity Lucy Air Ambulance has helped each step of the way from translating papers, donating to their fundraiser and organising the complicated air ambulance transfer back to the UK.

Molly in an incubator Credit: Bethany Cleathero

Charlotte Young, CEO of the charity said: "The whole of Lucy Air Ambulance for Children yesterday we were so happy, we were on the edges of our seat, tracking the flight, getting updates and seeing how they were.

“We’ve all worked so hard to get to this point. As a charity we get connected to all of our families, every child that we fly we know their story, we stay in touch with them, we know about the siblings and what they like doing.”