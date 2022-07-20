Skip to content

Kayakers cling onto lobster pot marker after weather suddenly turns in Cornwall

The lifeboat had to be deployed to rescue the kayakers Credit: RNLI

Two kayakers had to cling onto a lobster pot maker after getting into difficulty off the Cornish coast.

It happened off Black Rock at Millendreath yesterday morning (19 July) after the weather suddenly turned and a strong wind made it difficult for the kayakers to make any progress.

RNLI crews were dispatched to rescue them and bring them back to safety.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: "The kayakers set off in calm seas with very little wind.

"Suddenly a squall developed, the wind freshened to a force 5 within 5 minutes, unable to make any headway the kayakers did the right thing holding onto the pot marker."