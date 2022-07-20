Visitors to some of the South West's most popular beauty spots have been slammed for leaving litter behind and lighting fires during the heatwave.

In Dartmoor, people left behind disposable barbecues, empty cans, picnic mats, cups and even inflatable children’s toys at Cadover Bridge.

Clive Williams said he spotted what he described as a "disgraceful mess" while walking his dogs at around 10.45am yesterday (19 July).

Watch: BBQs, blankets and toys among large mess left behind in Dartmoor

The 48-year-old, from Plympton, said: “I’ve come across the odd disposable barbecue that’s been left up there before but never, ever, ever have I seen six barbecues all side by side like that and all the mats and inflatable children's toys. Some of them were thrown into the river.

“That’s what caught my attention first, it was a big yellow inflatable baby toy I could see from the path.”

In Dorset, fire crews have issued a warning after people lit campfires despite dry ground caused by the heatwave posing an increased risk of wildfires.

It comes after major incidents were declared in multiple parts of the UK as the country's hottest day on record sparked raging fires.

Remains of campfires, found by Forestry England. Credit: Dorset & Wiltshire FRS

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The hot, dry conditions mean that fire has the potential to spread even more quickly than normal.

"Forestry England keep finding the remains of campfires: Please, don’t do anything involving naked flame while out in our beautiful countryside, the consequences could be devastating."