A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man found unconscious close to a crash scene in Devon died in hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police were initially called to Axminster to help Avon and Somerset Police after the occupants of a vehicle fled the scene of the incident in Lyme Road at around 10.30am yesterday (19 July).

A short time later, a member of the public called the police about a further incident nearby.

When police arrived, officers found a man who was unconscious and carried out emergency treatment. He was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died.

His next-of-kin have been informed.

A man in his 30s from the Axminster area was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) but has since been further arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He remains in police custody.

Due to prior involvement with its officers, Avon and Somerset Police have informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and a mandatory referral will be made in due course.

Devon and Cornwall Police is now conducting an investigation into the circumstances and a number of scene cordons remain in place at this time.

Anyone who has information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting log number 342 of 19/07/21.