A man is in a critical condition after being seriously injured near an Esso garage in Exeter.

Police officers alongside ambulance crews were called to New North Road in the early hours of Tuesday 19 July, and found the man in his 40s had sustained serious head injuries.

He was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers were called to the scene, near to the Esso garage, by the ambulance service at around 3.20am.

"The injured man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where he currently remains in a critical but stable condition."

Police have remained in the area to carry out enquiries. Anyone with information, or relevant dashcam or doorbell footage from the area, is being asked to contact police.