A man in his 70s was twice hit around the face after a burglar broke into his home in Congresbury in North Somerset.

The elderly victim was left with 'significant injuries' after the offender stole two golden chains from around his neck, one of which included a thick golden cross and diamonds.

The incident happened on Thursday 5 May in Chestnut close around 1am.

Avon and Somerset Police have now issued an e-fit of a man they want to identify in connection with the aggravated burglary.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The victim described the offender as aged in his late 20s, around 5ft 6-8ins, white, of slim build, with brown medium wavy hair.

"The offender was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with a hooded coat over top and had tattoos over his face. He also had a chain tattoo around his neck."

Officers want anyone who recognises the man in the picture to get in touch.