A Bristol man famous for attending record numbers of music performances around the city has tweeted the first picture of himself since being injured in a house fire.

Jeff Johns, known as Big Jeff, was badly burnt in a fire when cooking at his Totterdown flat on June 6.

The 39-year-old was taken to hospital - where he still remains - but is now able to eat and is doing well.

Jeff posted a picture of himself as part of an update on Facebook which read: "Thanks for all the love and everything, looking forward towards getting back to being with you guys with spirit and determination.

"I can't wait to see you guys x x x x"

Jeff’s art manager, Lee Dodds, said in June he is likely to remain in hospital for 'many months'.

As well as being a popular fixture at Bristol gigs for many years, Big Jeff is also a talented artist and launched his first exhibition in the city last year.

In February 2021 he opened an exhibition of his paintings which portray his struggles with anxiety.

The paintings, some of which had a musical influence, were created to instigate conversations about mental health and inspire people in similar situations to get creative themselves.

Friends of Jeff set up a playlist on Spotify called 'Play a record for Big Jeff'.

Jeff’s family say there will be regular updates on his social channels @bigjeffjohnsart and his website.