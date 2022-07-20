A 14-year-old girl has sustained a broken collarbone and concussion after being hit by a privately owned e-scooter in Kingswood.

The crash happened as the teenager walked through Kingswood Park last Wednesday (13 July).

After the collision, the rider initially stopped to assist the girl before running from the scene. Police are appealing for information that could aid the investigation.

She was taken to hospital for her injuries but has since been discharged.

The man is described as white, of slim build, between 40-50 years old, with short, cropped grey hair.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information has been advised to call 101 and quote reference number 5222166740.