Vigil planned in Plymouth to mark anniversary of Keyham shootings

A vigil will take place in Plymouth next month to mark the one-year anniversary of the Keyham shootings.

It is almost a year since the city of Plymouth was rocked by the tragedy.

Five people were killed as they went about their daily lives on the evening of August 12. They were Maxine Davison, 51, Lee Martyn, 43, and his three-year-old daughter Sophie Martyn, Kate Shepherd, 66, and Stephen Washington, 59.

After the 12-minute attack, gunman Jake Davison then turned the gun on himself.

The anniversary of the Keyham tragedy will be commemorated in a civic ceremony and a vigil for the local community.

On August 12, a ceremony will take place at St Andrew’s Church in Royal Parade at 11am. It will be an invite-only service and guests will include the first responders on the scene.

At 7pm on the same day, a vigil will take place for the Keyham community in North Down Crescent Park. The wider Plymouth community will also be able to pay their respects and light candles near Smeaton’s Tower at the Hoe from the same time.

People leave flowers in the Keyham area of Plymouth where six people, including the offender, died in a mass shooting Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Council leader Richard Bingley said: “The year anniversary of what happened on 12 August 2021 will be a very difficult time for many and our thoughts are with the families, the survivors and the communities of Keyham, Ford and the surrounding areas.

“The anniversary will be a time for people to come together, or just reflect quietly, and remember loved ones following this devastating event.”

Trained staff, including members of Victim Support, will be at a number of community venues on August 12 and 13 to offer support to anyone who needs it. The venues will be listed on the Plymouth Together website.

Tributes for the victims of the mass shooting. Credit: ITV News

From the Friday to the Sunday, artwork designed by young people in Keyham will be projected onto Smeaton’s Tower and Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Support for the community

If anyone has been affected by what happened in Keyham the Plymouth Together website features a large range of support and help options for adults, children and families.

The Plymouth Together Fund was set-up to raise money for the families and community and so far generous fundraisers have raised over £100,000. You can still fundraise and donate.

A permanent memorial to those who lost their lives is still under consultation with the families, the survivors and the community.

Floral tributes left outside the scene of the first shooting in Biddick Drive, Keyham Credit: PA

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now completed its investigation into how the force approved his application and then later gave him back the licence and shotgun.

It was also revealed on March 15 that Jake Davison's mother, who was one of his victims, reported him to the Government's counter-terrorism programme years before he shot her dead.

The IOPC says its investigation report includes its view on whether any individual whose conduct has been investigated may have a disciplinary case to answer, along with a series of recommendations around current firearms licensing procedures.

It has been submitted to Devon and Cornwall Police and the Coroner, but details of the investigation will not be made public until the inquest has finished in January next year.