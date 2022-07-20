A warning has been issued for people to take extreme care after a large rockfall in Devon.

The incident happened at the southern end of Ness Beach, in Shaldon.

The beach remains open but Devon County Council is advising visitors to be ‘cautious’ and avoid sitting directly under the cliffs.

The warnings were announced this afternoon via Teignbridge District Council, and Devon County Council's Twitter.

Teignbridge District Council said rock falls are an entirely natural process but are unpredictable and "can happen at any point".

A council spokesperson added: "It is impossible to predict when any future falls may occur in any given location – they could be next week or in 10 years."

Several factors influence the likelihood of a rock fall, including wet weather, cold weather and high temperatures.