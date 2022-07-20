Woman, 34, dies after crash in Cornwall

A 34-year-old woman has died after a crash in Cornwall.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the B3297 at Burras on Tuesday (19 July).

Emergency services were called at around 1.30pm following a crash involving a white Ford Ranger and a grey Fiat Punto.

The female driver of the Fiat was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are appealing for witnesses and in particular for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or vehicles, to come forward.

Police are urging witnesses to contact 101 quoting log number 485 of July 19.

Alternatively, contact information can be found at https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact